Sharifah and guest Jeff O’Neal talk about the SFF book that topped B&N’s bestseller list, yet another Game of Thrones spinoff, D&D’s new streaming venture, travel a decade back in time to look at the most popular SFF of 2013, and more.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

To get even more SF/F news and recs, sign up for our Swords and Spaceships newsletter!

Looking for fascinating stories, informed takes, useful advice, and more drawn from our collective experience as power readers, teachers, librarians, booksellers, and bookish professionals? Subscribe to The Deep Dive, a biweekly newsletter featuring stories to inform and inspire readers, to get exclusive content delivered to your inbox!

News

Barnes & Noble Top 100 Bestselling Books [Barnes & Noble]

GOT Universe Expands [Tor.com]

D&D launching a TV channel [Gizmodo]

Taika Waititi in Talks to Direct Klara and the Sun [Deadline]

Books Discussed

Goodreads’s Most Popular Books of 2013

Note to listeners: Goodreads’s list does not meet our standards for diversity. In 2013, there was less awareness about the importance of representation and BIPOC-authored books, and less marketing dollars went toward those books. Unfortunately, we continue to see a dearth of representation in many “most popular” lists. Look out for Sharifah’s next backlist episode where she’ll discuss some great 2013 BIPOC SFF books.