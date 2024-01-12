Our Most Anticipated Books of the First Half of 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Katie McLain Horner and Kendra Winchester share the titles that they are most looking forward to in the first half of 2024!

One of the Good Guys – Araminta Hall (January 9)

The Night of the Storm – Nishita Parekh (Jan. 16th)

The Hunter – Tana French (March 5)

Blessed Water – Margot Douaihy (March 12th)

The Woods All Black – Lee Mandelo (March 19th)

The Angel of Indian Lake – Stephen Graham Jones (March 26th)

Butter: A Novel of Food & Murder – Asako Yuzuki, transl. Polly Barton (April 16)

One of Us Knows – Alyssa Cole (April 16)

Supplication – Nour Abi-Nakhoul (May 24th)

Middle of the Night – Riley Sager (June 18)

