This week, Alice and Kim talk new releases and Frankenstein author Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley.

Nonfiction in the News

Bill Bryson ‘to retire from writing’ [The Telegraph]

Ava DuVernay Back In Director’s Chair For ‘Caste’; Netflix Adaptation Of Acclaimed Isabel Wilkerson’s Best Seller [Deadline] by Amanda N’Duka

Jeffrey Toobin of New Yorker Is Suspended After Zoom Incident [New York Times] by Johnny Diaz and Azi Paybarah

New Nonfiction

A Place for Everything: The Curious History of Alphabetical Order by Judith Flanders

The Fangirl’s Guide to the Universe: A Handbook for Girl Geeks by Sam Maggs

What Would Frida Do? A Guide to Living Boldly by Arianna Davis

Finding Latinx : In Search of the Voices Redefining Latino Identity by Paola Ramos

Shit, Actually: The Definitive, 100% Objective Guide to Modern Cinema by Lindy West

Dark Archives: A Librarian’s Investigation into the Science and History of Books Bound in Human Skin by Megan Rosenbloom

Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley and Frankenstein

Mary’s Monster: Love, Madness, and How Mary Shelley Created Frankenstein by Lila Judge

Romantic Outlaws: The Extraordinary Lives of Mary Wollstonecraft & Mary Shelley by Charlotte Gordon

The Lady and Her Monsters: A Tale of Dissections, Real-Life Dr. Frankensteins, and the Creation of Mary Shelley’s Masterpiece by Roseanne Montillo

Mary Shelley: Her Life, Her Fiction, Her Monsters by Anne K. Mellor

Reading Now

KIM: Ninth House by Leigh Bardugo

ALICE: The Incredible Women of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League by Anita Orrock



CONCLUSION

