Manga Eyes of Desire

Jeff and Rebecca talk about the 2022 Pulitzer Prizes, the reMarkable 2….tablet?, recent reading, and more.

Discussed in this episode:

Pulitzer winners



Is this a thing?

Post-Traumatic by Chantal Johnson

Our Missing Hearts by Celeste Ng

Dinner for One by Sutanya Dacres