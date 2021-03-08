Episode 432
Loyal to the Bit
Jeff and Rebecca talk about the Seuss Enterprise’s decision to stop publishing a half-dozen books, continue ruminating on a “is it good?” segment, admire Murakami’s evasive accessibility, get into some labor talk, and finally discuss the current state of podcasting.
Discussed in this episode:
6 Dr Seuss books ceasing publication because of racist imagery
Murakami’s t-shirt line
Spotify podcast listeners forecasted to top Apple this year
Union booksellers protesting at Strand
Biden expresses support for Alabama workers attempting to unionize Amazon warehouse
Great long piece about recent PoC hires poised to lead publishing in a new direction