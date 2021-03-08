Loyal to the Bit

Jeff and Rebecca talk about the Seuss Enterprise’s decision to stop publishing a half-dozen books, continue ruminating on a “is it good?” segment, admire Murakami’s evasive accessibility, get into some labor talk, and finally discuss the current state of podcasting.

6 Dr Seuss books ceasing publication because of racist imagery

Seuss Enterprise’s statement

Murakami’s t-shirt line

Spotify podcast listeners forecasted to top Apple this year

Union booksellers protesting at Strand

Biden expresses support for Alabama workers attempting to unionize Amazon warehouse



Great long piece about recent PoC hires poised to lead publishing in a new direction