Episode 87
It’s a Banner Day
Katie and Rincey appreciate talking about some good news and get into the fall spirit with some dark, creepy campus novels.
Show Notes
Jordan Harper, author of She Rides Shotgun, tweeted that he’s turned in the manuscript for his second novel
Layne Fargo’s novel They Never Learn is being adapted for TV
Zac Efron is going to star in the new adaptation of Firestarter [Deadline]
Amazon is adapting the forthcoming Jo Nesbo book, The Jealousy Man [Deadline]
James Patterson donates $2.5 million to teachers to help them create classroom and at-home libraries for students [Publisher’s Weekly]
Books Mentioned
Dead Scared by Sharon Bolton
Long Black Veil by Jennifer Finney Boylan
Leave the World Behind by Rumaan Alam
Snow by John Banville
They Never Learn by Layne Fargo
In the Study with the Wrench by Diana Peterfreund
Winter Counts by David Heska Wanbli Weiden
Vera Kelly is Not a Mystery by Rosalie Knecht