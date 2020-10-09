It’s a Banner Day

Katie and Rincey appreciate talking about some good news and get into the fall spirit with some dark, creepy campus novels.

Show Notes

Jordan Harper, author of She Rides Shotgun, tweeted that he’s turned in the manuscript for his second novel

Layne Fargo’s novel They Never Learn is being adapted for TV

Zac Efron is going to star in the new adaptation of Firestarter [Deadline]

Amazon is adapting the forthcoming Jo Nesbo book, The Jealousy Man [Deadline]

James Patterson donates $2.5 million to teachers to help them create classroom and at-home libraries for students [Publisher’s Weekly]

Books Mentioned

Dead Scared by Sharon Bolton

Long Black Veil by Jennifer Finney Boylan

Leave the World Behind by Rumaan Alam

Snow by John Banville

They Never Learn by Layne Fargo

In the Study with the Wrench by Diana Peterfreund

Winter Counts by David Heska Wanbli Weiden

Vera Kelly is Not a Mystery by Rosalie Knecht