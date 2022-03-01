International Women’s Day Revisited

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week Alice and Kim revisit one of their favorite topics, International Women’s Day, with stories from women around the world. Plus, new nonfiction about Flat Earthers, abolition, and Greek myths.

Nonfiction in the News

West Africans and the history of smallpox inoculation: Q&A with Elise A. Mitchell [Royal Society]

4 lessons from the life of global health visionary Paul Farmer [Vox]

Mountains Beyond Mountains: The Quest of Dr. Paul Farmer, a Man Who Would Cure the World by Tracy Kidder

Britney Spears set to pen tell-all book in bombshell $15M deal [Page Six]

New Nonfiction

Off the Edge: Flat Earthers, Conspiracy Culture, and Why People Will Believe Anything by Kelly Weill

The Republic of Violence: The Tormented Rise of Abolition in Andrew Jackson’s America by J. D. Dickey

What My Bones Know: A Memoir of Healing from Complex Trauma by Stephanie Foo

Pandora’s Jar: Women in the Greek Myths by Natalie Haynes

International Women’s Day

Infamous Lady: The True Story of Countess Erzsébet Báthory by Kimberly L. Craft

It’s Not About the Burqa: Muslim Women on Faith, Feminism, Sexuality and Race, edited by Mariam Khan

Njinga of Angola: Africa’s Warrior Queen by Linda M. Heywood

Words Will Break Cement: The Passion of Pussy Riot by Masha Gessen

To ‘Joy My Freedom: Southern Black Women’s Lives and Labors After the Civil War by Tera W. Hunter

Reading Now

White Negroes: When Cornrows Were in Vogue … and Other Thoughts on Cultural Appropriation by Lauren Michele Jackson

The Story of You: An Enneagram Journey to Becoming Your True Self by Ian Morgan Cron

The Taking of Jemima Boone: Colonial Settlers, Tribal Nations, and the Kidnap That Shaped America by Matthew Pearl