International Women’s Day Revisited
This week Alice and Kim revisit one of their favorite topics, International Women’s Day, with stories from women around the world. Plus, new nonfiction about Flat Earthers, abolition, and Greek myths.
Nonfiction in the News
West Africans and the history of smallpox inoculation: Q&A with Elise A. Mitchell [Royal Society]
4 lessons from the life of global health visionary Paul Farmer [Vox]
Mountains Beyond Mountains: The Quest of Dr. Paul Farmer, a Man Who Would Cure the World by Tracy Kidder
Britney Spears set to pen tell-all book in bombshell $15M deal [Page Six]
New Nonfiction
Off the Edge: Flat Earthers, Conspiracy Culture, and Why People Will Believe Anything by Kelly Weill
The Republic of Violence: The Tormented Rise of Abolition in Andrew Jackson’s America by J. D. Dickey
What My Bones Know: A Memoir of Healing from Complex Trauma by Stephanie Foo
Pandora’s Jar: Women in the Greek Myths by Natalie Haynes
International Women’s Day
Infamous Lady: The True Story of Countess Erzsébet Báthory by Kimberly L. Craft
It’s Not About the Burqa: Muslim Women on Faith, Feminism, Sexuality and Race, edited by Mariam Khan
Njinga of Angola: Africa’s Warrior Queen by Linda M. Heywood
Words Will Break Cement: The Passion of Pussy Riot by Masha Gessen
To ‘Joy My Freedom: Southern Black Women’s Lives and Labors After the Civil War by Tera W. Hunter
Reading Now
White Negroes: When Cornrows Were in Vogue … and Other Thoughts on Cultural Appropriation by Lauren Michele Jackson
The Story of You: An Enneagram Journey to Becoming Your True Self by Ian Morgan Cron
The Taking of Jemima Boone: Colonial Settlers, Tribal Nations, and the Kidnap That Shaped America by Matthew Pearl