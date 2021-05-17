If Men In Black Was a Romance

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Trisha is joined by very special guest Jenn Northington to discuss Beverly Jenkins’s Vivid and to offer some SFF (and P) romance recs.

News

Listen to Jenn discuss all kinds of other bookish things on Get Booked and SFF Yeah!

If you are also a “cook or bake as you read” person, here’s the recipe Jenn used for what we’re now calling Miss Abigail bread. (It calls for a cast-iron skillet but you can use any oven-safe pan or cake tin of that approximate size.)

AND Jenn was kind enough to also share her (soon to be famous, probably) jam recipe with all of us: 2 cups blueberries; 1 tbs white sugar; ½ tbs lemon juice; a pinch of cinnamon (optional). Mix blueberries, sugar, lemon juice, and cinnamon in a saucepan; cook, stirring regularly, over medium heat until thickened, about 30 minutes. It will gel a little more as it cools; an easy way to know if it’s “done” is if you can draw a spoon through it along the bottom of the pan and it takes a second for the pan bottom to be covered up again. (TB note: this recipe apparently does not call for a dutch oven or a double boiler – I checked.)

Books Discussed

Vivid, Wild Rain, and Bring on the Blessings by Beverly Jenkins

The Books of Ambha series by Tasha Suri

In Deeper Waters by FT Lukens

The Heroine Complex series by Sarah Kuhn

Briarley by Aster Glenn Gray

Touched By An Alien by Gini Koch

The Off the Grid series by Alyssa Cole (First book is Radio Silence)

The Heart is a Universe by Sherry Thomas

Sword Stone Table: Old Legends, New Voices edited by Swapna Krishna and Jenn Northington (Out July 14)

Send us your favorite SFF(P) books AND your favorite bookish recipes! You can find Jenn on Twitter and Tumblr (@jennIRL) and on Instagram (@iamjennirl).