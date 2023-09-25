Homer Was On One

Jeff and Rebecca talk about the National Book Award for Fiction longlist, a bunch of red states leaving the American Library Association, a teacher getting fired for teaching The Diary of Anne Frank, and Oprah’s next surprising book club pick.

Discussed in this episode:

First Edition!

Deep Dive shout-out: The Bestseller List is Broken

Texas teacher fired after reading aloud from graphic novel of Anne Frank’s diary

Red states cut ties with ALA

Reading IT’S PERFECTLY NORMAL

Project Gutenberg releases 5,000 public domain audiobooks w/ AI narration

Bidding opens Tues 9/26, in the Authors for Voices of Color auction to support WNDB

Oprah’s next pick is also 600+ pages long, and she’s only giving it a month

National Book Award Longlist