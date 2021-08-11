BIPOC newsletter giveaway BIPOC newsletter giveaway BIPOC newsletter giveaway
Episode 99.5
Hey YA Extra Credit: The First Real YA Book

Kelly shares the history and context of the first true YA book, Maureen Daly’s Seventeenth Summer.

Show Notes

Seventeenth Summer by Maureen Daly

Literary Ladies Guide: Maureen Daly

“Fond du Lac was the birthplace of young adult novels: Celebrating Maureen Daly”

“On The Solid Side”

Girls in Bloom: Coming of Age in the Mid-20th Century Woman’s Novel  by Francis Booth

