Episode 81
Here’s to an Uneventful Year
Katie and Rincey catch up on the news they missed, including lawsuits featuring Dan Brown and the Sir Arthur Conan Doyle estate, and read some locked room mysteries in honor of not leaving their homes.
Show Notes
Adrian McKinty’s thriller The Chain is getting a film adaptation
Oscar Isaac is starring in the movie London, which is based on a short story by Jo Nesbo and will be directed by Ben Stiller
Blythe Brown has filed a lawsuit against her ex-husband, Dan Brown, for leading a double life during their marriage
The Sir Arthur Conan Doyle estate is suing Netflix over their upcoming Enola Holmes adaptation
Maureen Johnson announces a fourth book in the Truly Devious series
Books Mentioned
No Exit by Taylor Adams
Murder in the Crooked House by Soji Shimada, translated by Louise Heal Kawai
Home Before Dark by Riley Sager
The Shadows by Alex North
Blacktop Wasteland by S.A. Cosby
He Started It by Samantha Downing
Murder at the Grand Raj Palace by Vaseem Khan
The Janes by Louisa Luna
The Luminous Dead by Caitlin Starling;
The Searcher by Tana French
Sadie by Courtney Summers;
The Deep by Alma Katsu