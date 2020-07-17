Here’s to an Uneventful Year

Katie and Rincey catch up on the news they missed, including lawsuits featuring Dan Brown and the Sir Arthur Conan Doyle estate, and read some locked room mysteries in honor of not leaving their homes.

Show Notes

Adrian McKinty’s thriller The Chain is getting a film adaptation

Oscar Isaac is starring in the movie London, which is based on a short story by Jo Nesbo and will be directed by Ben Stiller

Blythe Brown has filed a lawsuit against her ex-husband, Dan Brown, for leading a double life during their marriage

The Sir Arthur Conan Doyle estate is suing Netflix over their upcoming Enola Holmes adaptation

Maureen Johnson announces a fourth book in the Truly Devious series

Books Mentioned

No Exit by Taylor Adams

Murder in the Crooked House by Soji Shimada, translated by Louise Heal Kawai

Home Before Dark by Riley Sager

The Shadows by Alex North

Blacktop Wasteland by S.A. Cosby

He Started It by Samantha Downing

Murder at the Grand Raj Palace by Vaseem Khan

The Janes by Louisa Luna

The Luminous Dead by Caitlin Starling;

The Searcher by Tana French

Sadie by Courtney Summers;

The Deep by Alma Katsu