Happy Disability Pride Month!
This week, Erica and Tirzah recommend YA books for Disability Pride Month!
Show Notes
I Kissed Shara Wheeler by Casey McQuiston is an inaugural Walmart Book Club Pick
Eddie Ndopu on what makes a space accessible
The State of Disability Representation in Children’s Literature
Breathe and Count Back from Ten by Natalia Sylvester
The Degenerates by J. Albert Mann
The Weight of Our Sky by Hanna Alkaf
Where You See Yourself by Claire Forrest
Every Time You Go Away by Abigail Johnson
Disability Visibility (Adapted for Young Adults) edited by Alice Wong
One For All by Lillie Lainoff
Lakelore by Anna-Marie McLemore
Mooncakes by Suzanne Walker, illustrated by Wendy Xu
If you want to send an email with feedback or show suggestions, you can reach us at HeyYA@bookriot.com.