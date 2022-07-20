Happy Disability Pride Month!

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Erica and Tirzah recommend YA books for Disability Pride Month!

Show Notes

I Kissed Shara Wheeler by Casey McQuiston is an inaugural Walmart Book Club Pick

Eddie Ndopu on what makes a space accessible

The State of Disability Representation in Children’s Literature

Breathe and Count Back from Ten by Natalia Sylvester

The Degenerates by J. Albert Mann

The Weight of Our Sky by Hanna Alkaf

Where You See Yourself by Claire Forrest

Every Time You Go Away by Abigail Johnson

Disability Visibility (Adapted for Young Adults) edited by Alice Wong

One For All by Lillie Lainoff

Lakelore by Anna-Marie McLemore

Mooncakes by Suzanne Walker, illustrated by Wendy Xu

