Foley Artist on Mars

Jeff and Rebecca talk about a striking attempt to sue Barnes & Noble for obscenity and pornography, admit we were wrong but for dumb reasons, talk about a hero of the week, and more.

Discussed in this episode:

The Book Riot Patreon!

Klara & the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro

VA Beach Barnes & Noble being sued over GenderQueer and A Court of Mist and Fury

Now in book banning: conservative parents take aim at library apps

If it sounds too good to be true…this company will pay you $200 for every book you finish

Something you don’t see every day – expanded book coverage!

The Dracula Daily newsletter is a fun thing

Hero of the Week: teen upset about book bans starts forbidden book club

The Book of Night by Holly Black

Trust by Hernan Diaz

Flying Solo by Linda Holmes

Translating Myself and Others by Jhumpa Lahiri

How the World Really Works by Vaclav Smil