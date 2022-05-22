Foley Artist on Mars
Jeff and Rebecca talk about a striking attempt to sue Barnes & Noble for obscenity and pornography, admit we were wrong but for dumb reasons, talk about a hero of the week, and more.
Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify. The show can also be found on Stitcher.
For more industry news, sign up for our Today in Books daily newsletter!
Discussed in this episode:
Klara & the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro
VA Beach Barnes & Noble being sued over GenderQueer and A Court of Mist and Fury
Now in book banning: conservative parents take aim at library apps
If it sounds too good to be true…this company will pay you $200 for every book you finish
Something you don’t see every day – expanded book coverage!
The Dracula Daily newsletter is a fun thing
Hero of the Week: teen upset about book bans starts forbidden book club
The Book of Night by Holly Black
Translating Myself and Others by Jhumpa Lahiri