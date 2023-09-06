Fall Vibes

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jenn and Vanessa roll around in Fall Feelings, talk about what that means anyway in SF/F, plus news about Scott Pilgrim, Loki Season 2, and more.

Books Discussed

Last Tale of the Flower Bride by Roshani Chokshi (cw: sexual harassment, domestic violence, child abuse, toxic relationships)

Legends and Lattes by Travis Baldree

The City in the Middle of the Night by Charlie Jane Anders (cw: toxic friendship, body horror, homophobia, police brutality)

This Poison Heart by Kalynn Bayron

Station Eternity by Mur Lafferty

Weyward by Emilia Hart (TW; domestic violence)