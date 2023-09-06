Fall Vibes
Jenn and Vanessa roll around in Fall Feelings, talk about what that means anyway in SF/F, plus news about Scott Pilgrim, Loki Season 2, and more.
News
Scott Pilgrim Anime [Them]
Black People Are Magical Too [Black Nerd Problems]
Big questions for Loki Season 2 [The Mary Sue]
Catch up on Interview With the Vampire and more [Gizmodo]
Books Discussed
Last Tale of the Flower Bride by Roshani Chokshi (cw: sexual harassment, domestic violence, child abuse, toxic relationships)
Legends and Lattes by Travis Baldree
The City in the Middle of the Night by Charlie Jane Anders (cw: toxic friendship, body horror, homophobia, police brutality)
This Poison Heart by Kalynn Bayron
Station Eternity by Mur Lafferty
Weyward by Emilia Hart (TW; domestic violence)