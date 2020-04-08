Extra Credit: THE MOTH DIARIES with Samantha Mabry
Kelly and Samantha Mabry talk about the weird, wonderful, and highly-discussable book THE MOTH DIARIES by Rachel Klein
This episode is sponsored by Goldie Vance: The Hotel Whodunit by Lilliam Rivera.
SHOW NOTES
Tigers, Not Daughters by Samantha Mabry
The Moth Diaries by Rachel Klein
All Our Pretty Songs by Sarah McCarry
The Smaller Evil by Stephanie Kuehn