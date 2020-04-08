Riot Headline COVID-19 Updates from the Bookish World

Extra Credit: THE MOTH DIARIES with Samantha Mabry

Kelly and Samantha Mabry talk about the weird, wonderful, and highly-discussable book THE MOTH DIARIES by Rachel Klein

SHOW NOTES

Tigers, Not Daughters by Samantha Mabry

The Moth Diaries by Rachel Klein

All Our Pretty Songs by Sarah McCarry

The Smaller Evil by Stephanie Kuehn

