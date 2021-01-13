Extra Credit: Food and Wine, Chips and Cheese, Picture Books and YA

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Hannah recommends recent picture books that go well with some YA favorites and under-sung gems. She is also happy to provide potato chip and cheese pairings upon request via Twitter or Instagram 😉

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!

Show Notes

Balletball by Erin Dionne and Gillian Flint

Goldfish by Nat Luurtsema

Sulwe by Lupita Nyong’o and Vashti Harrison

Miss Meteor by Tehlor Kay Mejia and Anna-Marie McLemore

Not My Girl by Margaret Pokiak-Fenton, Christy Jordan-Fenton, and Gabrielle Grimard

Butterfly Yellow by Thanhha Lai

We Are Water Protectors by Carole Lindstrom and Michaela Goade

Winterkeep by Kristin Cashore (and Bitterblue!)

Your Name is a Song by Jamilah Thompkins-Bigelow

Darius the Great is Not Okay by Adib Khorram (and Darius the Great Deserves Better!)

Fry Bread by Kevin Noble Maillard and Juana Martinez-Neal

Daughters of Jubilation by Kara Lee Corthron

A Different Pond by Bao Phi and Thi Bui

Felix Ever After by Kacen Callender