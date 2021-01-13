Episode 84.5
Extra Credit: Food and Wine, Chips and Cheese, Picture Books and YA
Hannah recommends recent picture books that go well with some YA favorites and under-sung gems. She is also happy to provide potato chip and cheese pairings upon request via Twitter or Instagram 😉
Show Notes
Balletball by Erin Dionne and Gillian Flint
Goldfish by Nat Luurtsema
Sulwe by Lupita Nyong’o and Vashti Harrison
Miss Meteor by Tehlor Kay Mejia and Anna-Marie McLemore
Not My Girl by Margaret Pokiak-Fenton, Christy Jordan-Fenton, and Gabrielle Grimard
Butterfly Yellow by Thanhha Lai
We Are Water Protectors by Carole Lindstrom and Michaela Goade
Winterkeep by Kristin Cashore (and Bitterblue!)
Your Name is a Song by Jamilah Thompkins-Bigelow
Darius the Great is Not Okay by Adib Khorram (and Darius the Great Deserves Better!)
Fry Bread by Kevin Noble Maillard and Juana Martinez-Neal
Daughters of Jubilation by Kara Lee Corthron
A Different Pond by Bao Phi and Thi Bui
Felix Ever After by Kacen Callender