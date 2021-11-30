Episode 339
Exciting 2022 Book Releases: November 30, 2021
This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss The Violin Conspiracy, Already Enough, Memphis, and more great books coming in 2022.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Yinka, Where Is Your Huzband? by Lizzie Damilola Blackburn
Already Enough: A Path to Self-Acceptance by Lisa Olivera
The Violin Conspiracy by Brendan Slocumb
The Kindred by Alechia Dow
Memphis by Tara Stringfellow
The Black Agenda: Bold Solutions for a Broken System edited by Anna Gifty Opoku-Agyeman
Secret Identity by Alex Segura
Goliath by Tochi Onyebuchi
A House Between Earth and the Moon by Rebecca Scherm
South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation by Imani Perry
The Caretakers by Amanda Bestor-Siegal
Read Dangerously: The Subversive Power of Literature in Troubled Time by Azar Nafisi
Unlikely Animals by Annie Hartnett
Black Love Matters: Real Talk on Romance, Being Seen, and Happily Ever Afters edited by Jessica P. Pride
Sense and Second-Degree Murder (Jane Austen Murder Mysteries) by Tirzah Price
Queerly Beloved by Susie Dumond
Nettle & Bone by T. Kingfisher
People Change by Vivek Shraya
I Came All This Way to Meet You: Writing Myself Home by Jami Attenberg
To Paradise: A Novel by Hanya Yanagihara
Moon Witch, Spider King (The Dark Star Trilogy Book 2) by Marlon James
Bitter by Akwaeke Emezi
Dreams Bigger Than Heartbreak (Unstoppable Book 2) by Charlie Jane Anders
Bloodmarked (The Legendborn Cycle) by Tracy Deonn
Fevered Star (Between Earth and Sky Book 2) by Rebecca Roanhorse
Four Aunties and a Wedding by Jesse Q. Sutanto
WHAT WE’RE READING:
What Fresh Hell Is This?: Perimenopause, Menopause, Other Indignities, and You by Heather Corinna
The Lost Shtetl by Max Gross
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
All the Names Given: Poems by Raymond Antrobus
And They Lived Happily Ever After by Therese Beharrie
All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business by Mel Brooks
Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience by Brené Brown
The Postmistress of Paris by Meg Waite Clayton
Nanny Dearest by Flora Collins
Autopsy: A Scarpetta Novel (Kay Scarpetta, 25) by Patricia Cornwell
How to Survive a Modern-Day Fairy Tale by Elle Cruz
Magritte: A Life by Alex Danchev
Essays Two: On Proust, Translation, Foreign Languages, and the City of Arles by Lydia Davis
Heartless Prince by Leigh Dragoon and Angela De Vito
Good Girls Die First by Kathryn Foxfield
Coming Clean: A true story of love, addiction and recovery by Liz Fraser
Living With Viola by Rosena Fung
Old Poets: Reminiscences and Opinions by Donald Hall
Pilot Impostor by James Hannaham
The Winter Guest by Pam Jenoff
Sex Cult Nun: Breaking Away from the Children of God, a Wild, Radical Religious Cult by Faith Jones
People from My Neighborhood: Stories by Hiromi Kawakami, Ted Goossen (translation)
Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan
Vile Affections by Caitlín R Kiernan
Radiant Apples by Joe R Lansdale
Jade Legacy (The Green Bone Saga, 3) by Fonda Lee
White Hot Hate: A True Story of Domestic Terrorism in America’s Heartland by Dick Lehr
You’ll Be the Death of Me by Karen M. McManus
Hello, Transcriber by Hannah Morrissey
Girls of Fate and Fury (Girls of Paper and Fire, 3) by Natasha Ngan
Fly by Night by Tara O’Connor
Wish You Were Here by Jodi Picoult
Dava Shastri’s Last Day by Kirthana Ramisetti
Looking for the Good War: American Amnesia and the Violent Pursuit of Happiness by Elizabeth D. Samet
White on White by Aysegül Savas
Do I Know You? Sarah Strohmeyer
Playing with Fire by Kiki Swinson
Aftermath (Undelivered Lectures) by Preti Taneja
The Sisters Sweet by Elizabeth Weiss
Disorientation: Being Black in The World by Ian Williams