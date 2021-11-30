Exciting 2022 Book Releases: November 30, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss The Violin Conspiracy, Already Enough, Memphis, and more great books coming in 2022.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Yinka, Where Is Your Huzband? by Lizzie Damilola Blackburn

Already Enough: A Path to Self-Acceptance by Lisa Olivera

The Violin Conspiracy by Brendan Slocumb

The Kindred by Alechia Dow

Memphis by Tara Stringfellow

The Black Agenda: Bold Solutions for a Broken System edited by Anna Gifty Opoku-Agyeman

Secret Identity by Alex Segura

Goliath by Tochi Onyebuchi

A House Between Earth and the Moon by Rebecca Scherm

South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation by Imani Perry

The Caretakers by Amanda Bestor-Siegal

Read Dangerously: The Subversive Power of Literature in Troubled Time by Azar Nafisi

Unlikely Animals by Annie Hartnett

Black Love Matters: Real Talk on Romance, Being Seen, and Happily Ever Afters edited by Jessica P. Pride

Sense and Second-Degree Murder (Jane Austen Murder Mysteries) by Tirzah Price

Queerly Beloved by Susie Dumond

Nettle & Bone by T. Kingfisher

People Change by Vivek Shraya

I Came All This Way to Meet You: Writing Myself Home by Jami Attenberg

To Paradise: A Novel by Hanya Yanagihara

Moon Witch, Spider King (The Dark Star Trilogy Book 2) by Marlon James

Bitter by Akwaeke Emezi

Dreams Bigger Than Heartbreak (Unstoppable Book 2) by Charlie Jane Anders

Bloodmarked (The Legendborn Cycle) by Tracy Deonn

Fevered Star (Between Earth and Sky Book 2) by Rebecca Roanhorse

Four Aunties and a Wedding by Jesse Q. Sutanto

WHAT WE’RE READING:

What Fresh Hell Is This?: Perimenopause, Menopause, Other Indignities, and You by Heather Corinna

The Lost Shtetl by Max Gross

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

All the Names Given: Poems by Raymond Antrobus

And They Lived Happily Ever After by Therese Beharrie

All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business by Mel Brooks

Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience by Brené Brown

The Postmistress of Paris by Meg Waite Clayton

Nanny Dearest by Flora Collins

Autopsy: A Scarpetta Novel (Kay Scarpetta, 25) by Patricia Cornwell

How to Survive a Modern-Day Fairy Tale by Elle Cruz

Magritte: A Life by Alex Danchev

Essays Two: On Proust, Translation, Foreign Languages, and the City of Arles by Lydia Davis

Heartless Prince by Leigh Dragoon and Angela De Vito

Good Girls Die First by Kathryn Foxfield

Coming Clean: A true story of love, addiction and recovery by Liz Fraser

Living With Viola by Rosena Fung

Old Poets: Reminiscences and Opinions by Donald Hall

Pilot Impostor by James Hannaham

The Winter Guest by Pam Jenoff

Sex Cult Nun: Breaking Away from the Children of God, a Wild, Radical Religious Cult by Faith Jones

People from My Neighborhood: Stories by Hiromi Kawakami, Ted Goossen (translation)

Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan

Vile Affections by Caitlín R Kiernan

Radiant Apples by Joe R Lansdale

Jade Legacy (The Green Bone Saga, 3) by Fonda Lee

White Hot Hate: A True Story of Domestic Terrorism in America’s Heartland by Dick Lehr

You’ll Be the Death of Me by Karen M. McManus

Hello, Transcriber by Hannah Morrissey

Girls of Fate and Fury (Girls of Paper and Fire, 3) by Natasha Ngan

Fly by Night by Tara O’Connor

Wish You Were Here by Jodi Picoult

Dava Shastri’s Last Day by Kirthana Ramisetti

Looking for the Good War: American Amnesia and the Violent Pursuit of Happiness by Elizabeth D. Samet

White on White by Aysegül Savas

Do I Know You? Sarah Strohmeyer

Playing with Fire by Kiki Swinson

Aftermath (Undelivered Lectures) by Preti Taneja

The Sisters Sweet by Elizabeth Weiss

Disorientation: Being Black in The World by Ian Williams