This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Katie McLain Horner and Kendra Winchester discuss European mysteries and thrillers!

Want to make your book club the best club? Sign up for our In the Club newsletter. In the Club will deliver recommendations for the best books to discuss in your book clubs. From buzzy new releases to brilliant throwbacks, the books highlighted in this newsletter will drive your book club discussions. We’ll also share some book club-friendly recipes and interesting bookish updates from all over. If you become a paid subscriber, you get even more recommendations plus community features. In other words, we’ll keep you well-met, well-read, and well-fed. Visit bookriot.com/intheclub to sign up. That's bookriot.com/intheclub

THINGS MENTIONED

Trans Rights Readathon March 22 - 29, 2024

BOOKS DISCUSSED

Perfectly Nice Neighbors - Kia Abdullah

Beneath the Mountain - Luca D’Andrea, translated from Italian Howard Curtis

The Jigsaw Man - Nadine Matheson

Quicksand - Malin Persson Giolito, transl. from Swedish by Rachel Willson-Broyles

The Woods All Black - Lee Mandelo

The Mystery Writer - Sulari Gentil

If you want to send an email with feedback or show suggestions, you can reach us at readordead@bookriot.com.

Otherwise you can:

Find Kendra on Instagram and Twitter @kdwinchester and on TikTok @kendrawinchester.

Find Katie on Twitter @kt_librarylady.

And we will talk to you all next time!