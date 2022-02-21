Episode 100 and the Return of the When In Romance Quiz
Jess and Trisha celebrate episode 100 with a new quiz, look back (and forward!) at changes in the romance world, and share recommendations that come from WIR listeners.
Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
To get even more romance recs and news, sign up for our Kissing Books newsletter!
News
Don’t forget to check out our new line of bookish, Wordle-inspired merch!
Don’t forget – the first WIR Book Club book of 2022 is Written in the Stars by Alexandria Bellefleur. We’ll be discussing on our March 7 episode, so send your thoughts/feelings by March 3!
Books Discussed
Rafe by Rebekah Weatherspoon
Ayesha at Last by Uzma Jalaluddin
The Widow of Rose House by Diana Biller
A Cowboy to Remember by Rebekah Weatherspoon
Get A Life, Chloe Brown by Talia Hibbert
Theirs for the Night by Katee Robert
Whiteout by Adriana Anders
Office Hours by Katrina Jackson
Thirsty by Mia Hopkins
Wrong Number, Right Woman (and other books!) by Jae
Payback’s A Witch by Lana Harper
Hana Khan Carries On by Uzma Jalaluddin
Thanks for hanging with us for 100 episodes! Send us your thoughts on Written in the Stars – and whatever else you’re reading. As always, you can find Jess and Trisha at the WIR email address (wheninromance@bookriot.com). You can also find us on Twitter (@jessisreading and @trishahaleybrwn), or Instagram (@jess_is_reading and @trishahaleybrown).