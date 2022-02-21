Episode 100 and the Return of the When In Romance Quiz

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jess and Trisha celebrate episode 100 with a new quiz, look back (and forward!) at changes in the romance world, and share recommendations that come from WIR listeners.

News

Don’t forget – the first WIR Book Club book of 2022 is Written in the Stars by Alexandria Bellefleur. We’ll be discussing on our March 7 episode, so send your thoughts/feelings by March 3!

Books Discussed

Rafe by Rebekah Weatherspoon

Ayesha at Last by Uzma Jalaluddin

The Widow of Rose House by Diana Biller

A Cowboy to Remember by Rebekah Weatherspoon

Get A Life, Chloe Brown by Talia Hibbert

Theirs for the Night by Katee Robert

Wolfsong by TJ Klune

Whiteout by Adriana Anders

Office Hours by Katrina Jackson

Thirsty by Mia Hopkins

Wrong Number, Right Woman (and other books!) by Jae

Payback’s A Witch by Lana Harper

Hana Khan Carries On by Uzma Jalaluddin

