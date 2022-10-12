We Hope You’re Hungry: Delectable Foodie YA Fiction
This week, Erica and Tirzah share some of the most mouth-watering foodie fiction in YA!
Show Notes
National Book Award finalists are in!
Cover reveal of Ibi Zoboi’s Nigeria Jones
Six Crimson Cranes by Elizabeth Lim
Hungry Hearts edited by Elsie Chapman and Caroline Tung Richmond
Bloom by Kevin Panetta and Savanna Ganucheau
My Fine Fellow by Jennieke Cohen
Cafe Con Lychee by Emery Lee
With the Fire on High by Elizabeth Acevedo
A Magic Steeped in Poison by Judy I. Lin
A La Carte by Tanita S. Davis