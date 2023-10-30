This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jess and Trisha talk about the current “steaminess” discourse in romance and new books with some of their favorite tropes.

News

Join Jess in conversation with the one and only Beverly Jenkins on Nov 2!

Here’s the video from Jessen Reads Romance that we discussed – thanks again to Polly for sharing.

And here are some related thoughts from Mimi Matthews.

Plus! Next episode is our annual recommendation show, so send us requests for a family member, friend, or just yourself: wheninromance@bookriot.com!

Books Discussed

A Christmas to Remember by Beverly Jenkins

Violet Made of Thorns by Gina Chen

The Marquis Who Mustn’t by Courtney Milan

Witch of Wild Things by Raquel Vasquez Gilliland

Stars in Your Eyes by Kacen Callender

It’s a Fabulous Life by Kelly Farmer

Do Your Worst by Rosie Danan

