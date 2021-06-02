Pay what you want to learn a little about loads in the Knowledge 101 Humble Bundle! Pay what you want to learn a little about loads in the Knowledge 101 Humble Bundle! Pay what you want to learn a little about loads in the Knowledge 101 Humble Bundle!
Episode 94.5
Community is Everything

Tirzah talks about the fifth anniversary edition of an important queer YA book!

Books Discussed:

You Know Me Well by David Levithan and Nina LaCour

Late to the Party by Kelly Quindlen

Kings, Queens, and In-Betweens by Tanya Boteju

