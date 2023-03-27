Break This Coffee Mug and Eat It
Jeff and Rebecca talk about a new podcast project (!), a record year for book bannings, more ChatGPT things (not all of them bad!), BookTok influencer pay, and much more.
ALA reports attempted book bans nearly doubled in 2022 over 2021 022
A new U.S. House resolution will further ignite book bans
Coalition urges S & S not to distribute Skyhorse title by AIDS denialist
ChatGPT listed as author on more than 200 books now available on Amazon
And the WGA proposes allowing use of ChatGPT in scripts as long as it doesn’t impact author credit/residuals