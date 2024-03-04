Bookshop.org Is Audiobooks Curious, Ward Re-Ups, the State of Culture in 2024 & More

Jeff and Rebecca note a customer survey Bookshop.org sent to customers about their audiobook habits, decide no-new news is good news as Jesmyn Ward stays on at S&S, really resonate with Ted Gioia’s “State of Culture, 2024,” and more.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

For more industry news, sign up for our Today in Books daily newsletter!

Sign up for Better Living Through Books and the BR Pod newsletter

Want to make your book club the best club? Sign up for our In the Club newsletter. In the Club will deliver recommendations for the best books to discuss in your book clubs. From buzzy new releases to brilliant throwbacks, the books highlighted in this newsletter will drive your book club discussions. We’ll also share some book club-friendly recipes and interesting bookish updates from all over. If you become a paid subscriber, you get even more recommendations plus community features. In other words, we’ll keep you well-met, well-read, and well-fed. Sign up today!

Discussed in this episode:

First Edition!

The Book Riot Podcast Patreon

Bookshop.org appears to be interested in audiobooks

Jesmyn Ward signs 3-book deal with Scribner

TikTok-famous librarian quits because of harassment

And I think we have to talk about Ted Gioia and the state of the culture