Books We Wish We Read in 2022
Tune in as Katie McLain Horner and Kendra Winchester discuss books they didn’t manage to get to in 2022.
NEWS
Trailer for 65 (Adam Driver + time travel + dinosaurs!!)
BOOKS DISCUSSED
Things We Found When the Water Went Down – Tegan Ni Swanson
The House Across the Lake – Riley Sager
Jackal – Erin Adams
The Hacienda – Isabel Canas
Hokuloa Road – Elizabeth Hand
The Weight of Blood – Tiffany D. Jackson
Devil House – John Darnielle
The Violin Conspiracy – Brendan Slocum
