Books We Wish We Read in 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Tune in as Katie McLain Horner and Kendra Winchester discuss books they didn’t manage to get to in 2022.

Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

Sign up for our Unusual Suspects newsletter to get even more mystery/thriller recs and news!

NEWS

Trailer for 65 (Adam Driver + time travel + dinosaurs!!)

BOOKS DISCUSSED

Things We Found When the Water Went Down – Tegan Ni Swanson

The House Across the Lake – Riley Sager

Jackal – Erin Adams

The Hacienda – Isabel Canas

Hokuloa Road – Elizabeth Hand

The Weight of Blood – Tiffany D. Jackson

Devil House – John Darnielle

The Violin Conspiracy – Brendan Slocum

If you want to send an email with feedback or show suggestions, you can reach us at readordead@bookriot.com.

Otherwise you can:

Find Kendra on Instagram and Twitter @kdwinchester

Find Katie on Twitter @kt_librarylady

And we will talk to you all next time!