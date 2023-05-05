Books Perfect for Road Trips!
Katie McLain Horner and Kendra Winchester talk about books perfect for reading on road trips!
Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Sign up for our Unusual Suspects newsletter to get even more mystery/thriller recs and news!
Book Riot co-founder Jeff O’Neal explores the wide bookish world in the new podcast First Edition. Interviews, lists, rankings, retrospectives, recommendations, and much more, featuring people who know and love books. Subscribe to First Edition on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your podcatcher of choice.
NEWS
The 2023 Edgar Awards have been announced!
BOOKS DISCUSSED
Devolution – Max Brooks
The Martian – Andy Weir
The Hunger – Alma Katsu
Scorched Grace – Margot Douaihy
Mapping the Interior – Stephen Graham Jones
Fixit – Joe Ide
Warrior Girl Unearthed – Angeline Boulley
If you want to send an email with feedback or show suggestions, you can reach us at readordead@bookriot.com.
Otherwise you can:
Find Kendra on Instagram and Twitter @kdwinchester
Find Katie on Twitter @kt_librarylady
And we will talk to you all next time!