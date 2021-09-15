Episode 112.5
Backlist To The Future, With Extra Serendipity
This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
This week, Jenn discusses some recent serendipitous SF/F reads.
Follow the podcast via RSS here, Apple Podcasts here, Spotify here.
The show can also be found on Stitcher here.
To get even more SF/F news and recs, sign up for our Swords and Spaceships newsletter!
Books Discussed
The Vanished Birds by Simon Jimenez (cw: child abuse)
Rose Daughter by Robin McKinley