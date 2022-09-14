Backlist To The Future, With Creepy Reads

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Jenn discusses two creepy reads for heading into Fall.

Follow the podcast via RSS here, Apple Podcasts here, Spotify here.

The show can also be found on Stitcher here.

To get even more SF/F news and recs, sign up for our Swords and Spaceships newsletter!

Books Discussed

The Dawnhounds by Sascha Stronach (cw: gore, institutionalized homophobia and transphobia, drug use)

The Sentence by Louise Erdrich (cw: COVID, violence against protesters)