Episode 91.5
Backlist To The Future, Where Things Are Not As They Seem
This week, Jenn discusses genre books in which things are not as they seem … or are they?
This episode is sponsored by Fallen Queen (Mariposa Book 1) by Y. R. Shin, with POPPYPUB and KPIPA.
Subscribe to the podcast via RSS here, Apple Podcasts here, Spotify here.
The show can also be found on Stitcher here.
To get even more SF/F news and recs, sign up for our Swords and Spaceships newsletter!
Books Discussed
The Wanderers by Meg Howrey
Mongrels by Stephen Graham Jones