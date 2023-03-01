Backlist To The Future, At Sea

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Jenn discusses two sea-worthy SF/F books.

Follow the podcast via RSS here, Apple Podcasts here, Spotify here.

The show can also be found on Stitcher here.

To get even more SF/F news and recs, sign up for our Swords and Spaceships newsletter!

Books Discussed

In Deeper Waters by F.T. Lukens

Tentacle by Rita Indiana, translated by Achy Obejas (cw: homophobia and transphobia, racism, slurs, slavery, lots of violence of various kinds including sexual)