On ARE YOU THERE GOD? IT’S ME, MARGARET, Mathematics & Literature, and Why You Should Care about Nella Larsen

In this episode, Book Riot editors Vanessa Diaz and Kelly Jensen come on to talk about the long legacy of Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret in anticipation of the big new adaptation. Then Jeff talks to Professor Sarah Hart, author of the new book Once Upon a Prime, about the confluence of mathematics and literature. And finally, Professor Erica Williams on Nella Larsen, on the occasion of the new collection of her work: The Complete Fiction of Nella Larsen.

Are Your There, God? It’s Me, Margaret by Judy Bloom

Once Upon a Prime by Sarah Hart

The Complete Fiction of Nella Larsen

