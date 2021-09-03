Episode 326.5
All the Backlist! September 3, 2021
This week, Patricia talks about a couple excellent fantasy backlist titles.
Books discussed on the show:
Raybearer by Jordan Ifueko
Cemetery Boys by Aiden Thomas
Books mentioned on the show:
The Hazel Wood by Melissa Albert
The Night Country by Melissa Albert
Tales From the Hinterland by Melissa Albert
Rise to the Sun by Leah Johnson
Never Say You Can’t Survive by Charlie Jane Anders
The Gilded Ones by Namina Forna
The Black Panther Party by David F. Walker and Marcus Kwame Anderson
Redemptor by Jordan Ifueko