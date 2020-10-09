All the Backlist! October 9, 2020

This week, Tirzah talks about two great atmospheric backlist books perfect for October reading!

This episode is sponsored by W. W. Norton & Company, the independent and employee-owned publisher of A Children’s Bible by Lydia Millet.

Books Discussed

The Accident Season by Moïra Fowley-Doyle

A Line in the Dark by Malinda Lo