Episode 280.5
All the Backlist! October 9, 2020

Episode Archive View All Podcasts

This week, Tirzah talks about two great atmospheric backlist books perfect for October reading!

This episode is sponsored by W. W. Norton & Company, the independent and employee-owned publisher of A Children’s Bible by Lydia Millet.

Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

Books Discussed

The Accident Season by Moïra Fowley-Doyle

A Line in the Dark by Malinda Lo

We're giving away a $250 gift card to Barnes and Noble! Enter here:

Book Riot's Daily Deals
$1.99
$2.99
$1.99
in cold blood by truman capote
$1.99
Check Out More Deals