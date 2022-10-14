All the Backlist! October 14, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Danika talks about two great sapphic horror books to read this spooky season!

Books Discussed On the Show:

The Luminous Dead by Caitlin Starling

Carmilla by Joseph Sheridan Le Fanu and edited by Carmen Maria Machado

Dracula by Bram Stoker

Her Body and Other Parties by Carmen Maria Machado

In the Dream House by Carmen Maria Machado

It Came from the Closet: Queer Reflections on Horror edited by Joe Vallese

Movies: The Descent and Queer for Fear