All the Backlist! October 14, 2022
This week, Danika talks about two great sapphic horror books to read this spooky season!
Books Discussed On the Show:
The Luminous Dead by Caitlin Starling
Carmilla by Joseph Sheridan Le Fanu and edited by Carmen Maria Machado
Dracula by Bram Stoker
Her Body and Other Parties by Carmen Maria Machado
In the Dream House by Carmen Maria Machado
It Came from the Closet: Queer Reflections on Horror edited by Joe Vallese
Movies: The Descent and Queer for Fear