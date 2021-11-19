All the Backlist! November 19, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Tirzah recommends two great sci-fi novels starring women and featuring sapphic romances!

Follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

Books Discussed:

The Space Between Worlds by Micaiah Johnson

Barbary Station by R.E. Stearns

Mutiny at Vesta by R.E. Stearns