Episode 337.5
All the Backlist! November 19, 2021
This week, Tirzah recommends two great sci-fi novels starring women and featuring sapphic romances!
Books Discussed:
The Space Between Worlds by Micaiah Johnson
Barbary Station by R.E. Stearns
Mutiny at Vesta by R.E. Stearns