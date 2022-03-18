All the Backlist! March 18, 2022
This week, Patricia talks about a couple great backlist titles including a book that will get your creative juices flowing!
Books Discussed on the Show:
Creative Quest by Amir Questlove Thompson
Displacement by Kiku Hughes
Books Mentioned on the Show:
Heirloom Beans: Great Recipes for Dips and Spreads, Soups and Stews, Salads and Salsas, and Much More from Rancho Gordo by Steve Sando and Vanessa Barrington
Kindred by Octavia E. Butler