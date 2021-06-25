All the Backlist! June 25, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Patricia talks about a couple great backlist titles with protagonists who smash everyone’s expectations!

Books discussed on the show:

Donut the Destroyer by Sarah Graley & Stef Purenins

You Should See Me in a Crown by Leah Johson

Books mentioned on the show:

The Princess Diaries by Meg Cabot