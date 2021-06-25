Episode 316.5
All the Backlist! June 25, 2021
This week, Patricia talks about a couple great backlist titles with protagonists who smash everyone’s expectations!
Books discussed on the show:
Donut the Destroyer by Sarah Graley & Stef Purenins
You Should See Me in a Crown by Leah Johson
Books mentioned on the show:
The Princess Diaries by Meg Cabot