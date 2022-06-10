All The Backlist: June 10, 2022

This week Kelly recommends two vital nonfiction books about about race and racism in America.

BOOKS DISCUSSED

Sundown Towns by James Loewen

From a Whisper to a Rallying Cry: The Killing of Vincent Chen and the Trial that Galvanized the Asian American Movement by Paula Yoo

