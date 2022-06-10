All The Backlist: June 10, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week Kelly recommends two vital nonfiction books about about race and racism in America.

BOOKS DISCUSSED

Sundown Towns by James Loewen

From a Whisper to a Rallying Cry: The Killing of Vincent Chen and the Trial that Galvanized the Asian American Movement by Paula Yoo