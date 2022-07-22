All the Backlist! July 22, 2022

This week, Danika recommends two of the most mind-blowing books she’s ever read. They’re also both sapphic and both by Black authors!

Books Mentioned:

Everfair by Nisi Shawl

The Salt Roads by Nalo Hopkinson

