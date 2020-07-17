All the Backlist! July 17, 2020

This week, Tirzah talks about two great backlist books, including two books about missing sisters.

Books Discussed on the Show:

Searching for Sylvie Lee by Jean Kwok

One Came Home by Amy Timberlake

True Grit by Charles Portis