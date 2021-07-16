Episode 319.5
All the Backlist! July 16, 2021
This week, Liberty talks about a couple of fabulous backlist titles related to the week’s new releases!
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
A Psalm for the Wild-Built (Monk & Robot 1) by Becky Chambers
The Long Way to a Small, Angry Planet (Wayfarers Book 1) by Becky Chambers
Ghost Forest by Pik-Shuen Fung
Do Not Say We Have Nothing by Madeleine Thien
Cahokia: Ancient America’s Great City on the Mississippi by Timothy R. Pauketat
Dare to Know by James Kennedy