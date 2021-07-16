All the Backlist! July 16, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty talks about a couple of fabulous backlist titles related to the week’s new releases!

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

A Psalm for the Wild-Built (Monk & Robot 1) by Becky Chambers

The Long Way to a Small, Angry Planet (Wayfarers Book 1) by Becky Chambers

Ghost Forest by Pik-Shuen Fung

Do Not Say We Have Nothing by Madeleine Thien

Cahokia: Ancient America’s Great City on the Mississippi by Timothy R. Pauketat

Dare to Know by James Kennedy