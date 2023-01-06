All the Backlist: January 6, 2023
This week, Danika recommends a couple of their favorite sapphic historical fiction reads.
Books Discussed
Tipping the Velvet by Sarah Waters
Fingersmith by Sarah Waters
Miss Timmins’ School for Girls by Nayana Currimbhoy
The Last Nude by Ellis Avery