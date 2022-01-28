Episode 346.5
All the Backlist! January 28, 2022
This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
This week, Liberty talks about a couple of fabulous backlist titles related to the week’s new releases that she loves!
Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a
beat book. And don’t forget to check out our new podcast Adaptation Nation! Subscribe on your podcatcher of choice.
Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
We Could Be Heroes by Mike Chen
Light Years from Home by Mike Chen
The Vanishing Season (Ellery Hathaway Book 1) by Joanna Schaffhausen
Last Seen Alive (Ellery Hathaway Book 5) by Joanna Schaffhausen
The Last Place You Look by Kristen Lepionka
Two Girls Down (An Alice Vega Novel Book 1) by Louisa Luna
Thirsty Mermaids by Kat Leyh