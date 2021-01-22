All the Backlist! January 22, 2021

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

This week, Patricia talks about a couple backlist titles including one nonfiction book that packs a punch!

Books discussed on the show:

Small Doses: Potent Truths for Everyday Use by Amanda Seales

The Avant-Guards, Vol 1 created and written by Carly Usdin, illustrated by Noah Hayes, colored by Rebecca Nalty, and lettered by Ed Dukeshire