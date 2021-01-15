Episode 293.5
All the Backlist! January 15, 2021
This week, Tirzah discusses two great YA fantasy backlist books!
Books Discussed:
Huntress by Malinda Lo
Graceling by Kristin Cashore
Last Night at the Telegraph Club by Malinda Lo
Ash by Malinda Lo
Winterkeep by Kristin Cashore