All the Backlist! February 4, 2022

This week, Patricia talks about a couple great backlist titles that are quintessential reading for Black History Month!

Books Discussed on the Show:

The Black Panther Party: A Graphic Novel History by David F. Walker and Marcus Kwame Anderson

all about love: new visions by bell hooks

Books Mentioned on the Show:

Angela Davis: An Autobiography by Angela Y. Davis

Black Food: Stories, Art, and Recipes from Across the African Diaspora [A Cookbook] edited by Bryant Terry

Black Like Us: A Century of Lesbian, Gay, and Bisexual African American Fiction edited by Devon W. Carbado, Dwight A. McBride, and Donald Weise

Orishas, Goddesses, and Voodoo Queens: The Divine Feminine in the African Religious Traditions by Lilith Dorsey

Mojo Workin’: The Old African American Hoodoo System by Katrina Hazzard-Donald

Working the Roots: Over 400 Years of Traditional African-American Healing by Michele E. Lee

March: Book One by John Lewis, Andrew Aydin, and Nate Powell

March: Book Two by John Lewis, Andrew Aydin, and Nate Powell

March: Book Three by John Lewis, Andrew Aydin, and Nate Powell