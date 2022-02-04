Episode 347.5
All the Backlist! February 4, 2022
This week, Patricia talks about a couple great backlist titles that are quintessential reading for Black History Month!
Books Discussed on the Show:
The Black Panther Party: A Graphic Novel History by David F. Walker and Marcus Kwame Anderson
all about love: new visions by bell hooks
Books Mentioned on the Show:
Angela Davis: An Autobiography by Angela Y. Davis
Black Food: Stories, Art, and Recipes from Across the African Diaspora [A Cookbook] edited by Bryant Terry
Black Like Us: A Century of Lesbian, Gay, and Bisexual African American Fiction edited by Devon W. Carbado, Dwight A. McBride, and Donald Weise
Orishas, Goddesses, and Voodoo Queens: The Divine Feminine in the African Religious Traditions by Lilith Dorsey
Mojo Workin’: The Old African American Hoodoo System by Katrina Hazzard-Donald
Working the Roots: Over 400 Years of Traditional African-American Healing by Michele E. Lee
March: Book One by John Lewis, Andrew Aydin, and Nate Powell
March: Book Two by John Lewis, Andrew Aydin, and Nate Powell
March: Book Three by John Lewis, Andrew Aydin, and Nate Powell