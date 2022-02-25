All the Backlist! February 25, 2022

This week, Liberty talks about a couple of fabulous backlist titles related to the week’s new releases that she loves!

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

The Swimmers by Julie Otsuka

When the Emperor Was Divine by Julie Otsuka

The Midnight Ride by Ben Mezrich

Bringing Down the House: The Inside Story of Six M.I.T. Students Who Took Vegas for Millions by Ben Mezrich

Slaying the Dragon: A Secret History of Dungeons and Dragons by Ben Riggs