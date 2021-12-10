logo for all the backlist

Episode 340.5
All the Backlist! December 10, 2021

This week, Patricia talks about a couple great graphic novel backlist titles to help you reach your reading goal!

Books Discussed on the Show:

Juliet Takes A Breath: The Graphic Novel by Gabby Rivera and Celia Moscote

The Banks by Roxane Gay, Ming Doyle, and Jordie Bellaire