Accidental Queer Vegas Wedding

Jess and Trisha do a bit of Bridgerton follow-up, celebrate a When In Romance anniversary, and discuss romances by debut authors they’re watching for.

News

Read Jess’s excellent piece about the Bridgerton adaptation casting decisions and trauma centered on Black characters.

We talked about WIR Ep #22, featuring special guest Rebekah Weatherspoon.

And Trisha stands by her Carrie Underwood reference.

Books Discussed

For the Love of April French by Penny Aimes

Happy Endings by Thien-Kim Lam

A Lady’s Formula for Love by Elizabeth Everett

Honey Girl by Morgan Rogers

Love in Color: Mythical Tales From Around the World, Retold by Bobu Babalola

Sweethand by N.G. Peltier

