2022 Moms, Dad, and Grads Recommendation Show
Jeff and Rebecca turn with their annual spring recommendation show.
Discussed in this episode:
Book Riot Podcast Listener Survey
Danez Smith
Hanif Abdurraquib
Morgan Parker
Louise Gluck
Time is a Mother by Ocean Vuong
Selected Poems of Nikki Giovanni
Poets.org
A Taste of Her Own Medicine by Tasha Harrison
The Lost Apothecary by Sarah Penner
Wicked Fox by Kate Cho
Storied Life of AJ Fikry by Gabrielle Zevin
The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie
Chronicles of St. Mary’s by Jodi Taylor
I Came All This Way to Meet You
My Glory Was I Had Such Friends
The Odd Woman in the City by Vivian Gornick
Crooked Hallelujah by Kelli Jo Ford
Silver Sparrow by Tayari Jones
Sag Harbor by Colson Whitehead
The Cartographers by Peng Shepard
The Moonflower Murders by Anthony Horowitz
Automatic Detective by A. Lee Martinez
A Small Death in Lisbon by Robert Wilson
Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake