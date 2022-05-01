2022 Moms, Dad, and Grads Recommendation Show

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jeff and Rebecca turn with their annual spring recommendation show.

Discussed in this episode:

The Book Riot Patreon

2022 (!) 5 Under 35 Honorees

Book Riot Podcast Listener Survey

You’re Not Listening

Checklist Manifesto

Loonshots

Outsiders

Danez Smith

Hanif Abdurraquib

Morgan Parker

Louise Gluck

Time is a Mother by Ocean Vuong

Selected Poems of Nikki Giovanni

Poets.org

The Great Circle

Pretty Face by Lucy Parker

A Taste of Her Own Medicine by Tasha Harrison

The Lost Apothecary by Sarah Penner

Gilead

Lila by Marilynne Robinson

Wicked Fox by Kate Cho

Books for K-Drama Fans

2am at the Cat’s Pajamas

City of Girls

Black Cake

Storied Life of AJ Fikry by Gabrielle Zevin

Pachinko

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie

Chronicles of St. Mary’s by Jodi Taylor

The Wheel of Time

I Came All This Way to Meet You

My Glory Was I Had Such Friends

The Ugly Cry

Fierce Attachments

The Odd Woman in the City by Vivian Gornick

Joan is Okay

Crooked Hallelujah by Kelli Jo Ford

Silver Sparrow by Tayari Jones

Sag Harbor by Colson Whitehead

The Cartographers by Peng Shepard

The Lincoln Highway

Greek to Me by Mary Norris

The Moonflower Murders by Anthony Horowitz

Automatic Detective by A. Lee Martinez

A Small Death in Lisbon by Robert Wilson

Lab Girl

Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake

The Wild Iris by Louise Gluck

Radical Candor

Grit

Conscious Business

Getting to Yes

Financial Intelligence

To The End of the Land by David Grossman